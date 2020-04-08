MANSFIELD -- Due to the ongoing coronavirus, local taxpayers have more time to pay their property taxes, and interest and penalties are being waived for some other local bills as well.
Under special state authorization, Town Manager Kevin Dumas has extended due dates for real and personal property tax payments and applications for exemptions and a waiver of interest on certain municipal tax and other bills.
The due date of real and personal property tax bills has been extended to June 1, even if the due date for payment on enclosed or previously mailed tax bills is April 1 or May 1.
Also, the due date for applications for property tax exemptions has been extended to June 1, the new date even if the due date for applications on enclosed or previously mailed tax bills is April 1.
Dumas has also adopted the local option to waive interest and other penalties for late payment of any excise, tax, betterment assessment, water rate or annual sewer use or other charge added to a tax for any payments with an initial due date on or after March 10 where payment is made late but before June 30.
Payments can be made by mail to the Town Treasurer/Collector, 6 Park Row, Mansfield, MA 02048, online at www.mansfieldma.com/190/Online-Payments or via the Payment Drop Box outside Town Hall at the exit of Park Row.
For questions, email Treasurer/Collector Jacqueline Boudreau at jboudreau@mansfieldma.com or call 508-261-7340.
Any applications and questions about property tax exemptions can be obtained by calling Assessor Nancy Hinote at 508-261-7350, or by emailing nhinote@mansfieldma.com.
Applications can be mailed to Town Assessor, 6 Park Row, Mansfield, MA 02048 or via the Payment Drop Box outside Town Hall.
