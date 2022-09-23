MANSFIELD -- Local police will give a presentation from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mansfield High School on school safety and security throughout the district.
During the presentation, school resource officers Kenneth Wright and Derek McCune will also take questions from parents and others.
The officers gave a presentation to teachers and staff prior to the start of the school year.
The event will be taped by Mansfield Cable Access and the school department will post a link on mansfieldschools.com.