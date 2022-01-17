MANSFIELD — Local public schools took part in several community projects to spread cheer and help those less fortunate during the holidays this year.
Students and staff gave back to the community at all schools.
Roland Green Preschool organized a gift card drive to benefit West Side Benevolent Circle, organized by teacher’s aide Colette Skelly. The Roland Green parent group also collected underwear and socks to donate to those in need.
At Robinson Elementary School, a Mansfield Elementary School Association clothing drive was held, collecting hats, gloves, mittens, socks, underwear and more for those in need. Also, a holiday giving tree was organized by kindergarten teacher Donna DiCarlo, and staff chose a mitten from the tree and purchased items listed for children in the community, including books, clothing, and toys.
At Jordan/Jackson Elementary, there were two such events: a food drive collected about 2,600 pounds of food, and a clothing drive was held. A toy drive was also held, benefiting the West Side Benevolent Circle, and art teacher Tara Kanevski coordinated a gift card drive to also support that group.
Qualters Middle School held a food drive to benefit Our Daily Bread. The drive was organized by social studies teacher Kristian Edgar, and was in memory of a former student who died. Also, roughly 400 pounds of candy was collected by the Tri-M Music Society after Halloween to send to troops overseas.
Mansfield High School organized a gift card drive to benefit the West Side Benevolent Circle. The pick-a-snowflake drive allowed staff to purchase a gift card for a local teen. Teaching assistant Ellen Dumont organized the event that saw 54 gift cards donated. The school also held a sock drive where staff donated socks to a local shelter, organized by chemistry teacher Lisa Buron.
District wide, a Rotary Club Toys for Tots drive involved collection bins at the schools. Half the donations went to West Side Benevolent Circle and the other half to local Marines for families in Bristol County. Jordan/Jackson students created posters for the bins located around town, and art teachers Fatima Churchill and Tara Kanevski worked with the Rotary Club to complete the posters.
“This year more than ever it is important to take the time to think of others and support those in need in our community,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said. “I want to commend all of our staff, students and families for everything they have done.”