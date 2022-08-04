MANSFIELD -- The school department is looking for crossing guards for morning and afternoon shifts for the upcoming academic year.
The morning shifts are 6:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and the afternoon shifts are 1:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The guards start Sept. 1 and are paid $18 an hour and receive paid holidays.
Crossing guards direct and escort pedestrians across streets and stop traffic if necessary. They also must be able to communicate traffic and crossing rules to students and adults.
Anyone interested should send a letter of interest by Aug. 10 to Debbie Scott, financial operations supervisor of the Mansfield Public Schools, 2 Park Row, Mansfield, MA 02048 or by email at Debbie.scott@mansfieldschools.com