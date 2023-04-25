MANSFIELD -- The school system is accepting applications for out-of-town students to attend Mansfield public schools in three grades for the next school year.
The students are accepted under a program called the Massachusetts Interdistrict School Choice program.
The school committee has approved seats in grades 6, 9 and 10 for the 2023-2024 school year, Superintendent Teresa Murphy said Monday. If the number of applications exceeds the number of seats available in each grade, then a lottery will be held on May 15.
The openings were determined by the superintendent after a review of current and projected enrollment figures and class sizes.
Families must provide their own transportation from their homes to the Mansfield school. For students who are eligible for special education services, the school district where they live will reimburse Mansfield for the costs associated with the educational services, Murphy said.
In addition, the sending district reimburses the receiving district $5,000 per student. The district uses these funds to continue to provide a wide variety of academic programming along with extracurricular, athletic and performing arts opportunities to students, Murphy said.
Questions about the school choice application process should be directed to the Mansfield Public Schools central office at 508-261-7500.