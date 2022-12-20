MANSFIELD -- Local public schools have again this year taken part in several community projects to spread holiday cheer and help those less fortunate. Here's a rundown:
Roland Green Preschool
The Roland Green Preschool Parent Group organized a clothing drive to benefit West Side Benevolent Circle. The group collected socks, underwear, pajamas, and stocking stuffers to donate to those in need. Roland Green staff also donated gift cards to the Circle.
Robinson and Jordan/Jackson
Robinson and Jordan/Jackson elementary school staff organized Holiday Giving Trees to benefit the West Side Benevolent Circle. Teachers chose a mitten from a giving tree denoting items requested by specific children in town, and then purchased the items for that child. All requests were filled.
Students, staff and families at both schools also donated hats, mittens, socks and underwear to support the Circle, organized through Mansfield Elementary School Association.
Both schools also participated in an annual food drive to benefit Our Daily Bread, organized by MESA. About 4,699 pounds of food were collected, exceeding last year’s donation by nearly 600 pounds.
And Jordan/Jackson art teacher Tara Kanevski and her students decorated posters for a Toys for Tots drive that was organized by the Mansfield Rotary Club. The posters were displayed on collection bins around the town and in public buildings.
Qualters Middle School
Students, families and staff participated in an online Giving Tree to support the Westside Benevolent Circle, and again, all requests were filled. After Halloween, students donated their leftover candy to be shipped overseas to American troops. A total of 470 pounds of candy was collected.
Also, students in teacher Kristin Morris' seventh-grade social studies class created holiday cards for soldiers serving in Naples, Italy.
Mansfield High School
A gift card drive was held to benefit the Benevolent Circle. The pick-a-snowflake drive allowed staff to purchase a gift card for a teenager in the community.
In collaboration with Student Service Corp, the school held a sock, mitten and gloves drive to benefit the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, a local network of volunteers who help those in need. The high school also collected unwrapped toys for children in need through a collection box in the lobby.
Leading up to Thanksgiving, the SSC participated in the annual Turkey Bridgade with Personal Best Karate. Students collected brownie mix from other students and staff to help fill 2,000 roasting pans with Thanksgiving Dinner supplies. Members of the SSC also made Thanksgiving Cards to accompany the dinner and took part in the assembling of the meals.
"Each year, I am astounded by the generosity of our community members through these holiday clothing and food drives, and I thank everyone who participated this year," Superintendent Teresa Murphy said. "The holidays can be a difficult time for many, so they should be proud of finding ways to make this season a little more special for those in need."
Additional holiday events and activities included:
- The high school held a Caroling at Home event Monday where students performed songs for elementary students.
- The high school held a winter concert Thursday and the entire community was invited, and the middle school held a winter concert last Wednesday.
- The Mansfield High School Chorus provided entertainment at the Mansfield Council on Aging’s Annual Holiday Luncheon Dec. 9.
- The high school's Performing Arts department presented "Elf The Musical" from Dec. 9 to 11.
- Also, the high school Marching Band and Color Guard, under the direction of Justin DeJoy, marched in the Veterans Day Parade and the town's Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 27.