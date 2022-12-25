Mansfield DPW Ribbon Cutting
The Mansfield Department of Public Works building.

 Photos by MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE/

MANSFIELD -- The town will be collecting discarded Christmas trees next month.

Highway department workers will pick up real and bare trees only from Jan. 2 to Jan. 20.

For more information, call the highway department at 508-261-7336.

