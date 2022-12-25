MANSFIELD -- The town will be collecting discarded Christmas trees next month.
Highway department workers will pick up real and bare trees only from Jan. 2 to Jan. 20.
For more information, call the highway department at 508-261-7336.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
