NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Mansfield woman who has volunteered with the Joe Andruzzi Foundation since 2008 and assists with the foundation's annual golf auction and fund-raising gala has been named a 2022 "Game Changer."
Anne Furey, whose business, PlaceLift-Anne Furey Interiors of Mansfield, is part of the Champions Circle for the foundation, was one of five people to receive the recognition.
She and the others will be honored at the 15th Annual Joe Andruzzi Foundation Gala set for Nov. 3 at Gillette Stadium.
The foundation, started by Andruzzi, a former New England Patriot, provides financial help for New England cancer patients and their families.
In addition to Furey, the 2022 honorees are:
New England Patriots center David Andrews, who was recognized for his ongoing support of and contributions to the foundation.
Chatham resident Susan Chaityn-Lebovits, who founded Boston Cancer Support, which provided transportation to cancer patients needing to reach treatment centers as well as wellness programs.
-- Sarasota, Fla., residents Beth and Mike Huber, who gave what the foundation called its first transformative single major gift.
-- Coventry, R.I., residents Bobby and Amanda Forrest, owners of the Foster Country Club, who have hosted 11 golf tournaments to benefit the foundation and raised funds to sustain it during the pandemic.
“Each has demonstrated an incredible dedication to the foundation and we are so thankful to have them on our team as we continue to fulfill our mission of helping those in need to get the treatment and aid those facing food insecurity, transportation issues and who are struggling to pay bills,” Andruzzi said.