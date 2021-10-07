ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Benefit Art Auction gets underway Oct. 12 and offers nearly 230 items to bid on as it marks its 30th consecutive year.
The auction is one of the museum’s largest fundraising events of the year. All proceeds support its community arts programs, exhibitions, operations, and school art classes for all ages.
The event features 228 donations of original art as well as specialty items, with bids starting at approximately 40% of the value of each item.
The pieces were given to the museum by artists, collectors, area businesses and foundations. Organizers report that this year’s quantity of donations ties 2017’s highest recorded number with highlights ranging from an oil painting of a barn owl in flight to a custom-built coat rack inspired by a Piet Mondrian masterpiece.
All donated pieces will be part of an in-gallery preview exhibition offering potential bidders a chance to see and familiarize themselves with each item. The preview begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery and runs through 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
At the same time, items can be viewed online through the museum’s Benefit Art Auction platform, Bidsquare. Bidsquare has worked with over 100 top-tier auction houses and antiques dealers to promote and sell original art through their virtual bidding site, the museum says.
All those interested in bidding will first need to register.
Bidding on all 228 lots will be conducted online this year. To access the online auction site visit www.attleboroartsmuseum.org starting Oct. 12.
Auction Salons
This year the auction’s customary, ticketed, in-gallery event (last held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) converts to two ticketed Auction Salons designed to ring in the auction’s 30th anniversary.
Guests at each event will be introduced to all auction lots, enjoy live acoustic music from Betsy Listenfelt, meet artists creating work in a variety of mediums in the museum’s gallery, and have a chance to win one of 30 prizes to celebrate the fundraiser’s 30th year. Those interested in placing bids can be guided through the online process by museum staff members.
To cap off the evening, each guest will leave the Salon with an artisan cupcake created by the bakers at Russ Morin Catering and Events.
The Salons have capacity limits to allow guests to comfortably navigate the museum. The events will not include a live auction, but will be a time to safely come together, celebrate the arts, and support the museum and its mission, organizers say.
Masks are required to enter and are to be worn throughout the evening.
The salons will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Nov. 5. Tickets to either event are $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members. Purchase online at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org; by visiting the Attleboro Arts Museum at 86 Park St., Attleboro; or by phone at 508-222-2644 x10 Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To participate in auction
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.:
- Register for the online auction by visiting www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
- View all lots online and/or in-person in the museum’s gallery at 86 Park St. (Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Free and open to all through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
- Start bidding online at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
- Place final bids starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 6.
Also, you can purchase tickets for the auction’s raffle items either online at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org or at the museum beginning Oct. 12.
