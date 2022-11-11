MANSFIELD — The Mass Arts Center will present the one-woman play “Ann,” about former Texas governor Ann Richards, Nov. 25 and 26.
Richards, who was the 45th and only the second female governor of Texas from 1991 to 1995, was an outspoken feminist famous for her one-liners. The feisty Democrat was defeated by future President George W. Bush.
The play explores Richards’ hard-scrabble beginnings, her unlikely entry into politics, her stint as governor, and her personal life, including her failed marriage and her experience as a functional recovering alcoholic.
Directed by Mass Arts Center artistic director Dori Bryan-Ployer, the play stars local actor and Mass Arts Center alum Beth Goldman. It was written by Emmy-award winner Holland Taylor.
Goldman, who is an acting coach at Norwood High School and an acting teacher at MassArt, has performed several one-woman shows in her career, including “Golda’s Balcony,” “Henrietta Cooks,” “Tea with Emily Dickinson,” “Enterprising Women,” “Dollies and Doughnuts,” and “Grace Fairbanks of Dedham.”
She also has performed in many shows at the Mass Arts Center (formerly MMAS), including “All My Sons,” “The Glass Menagerie” (for which she earned a best actress nomination from Motif Magazine), “Harold and Maude,” “Hollywood Arms,” “Moon Over Buffalo,” “On Golden Pond,” “Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike,” “1940’s Radio Hour,” and “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot.” Goldman also has performed in dozens of shows for various theater companies throughout the region.
There will be three performances of “Ann” Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mac22ann or get tickets directly at ShowTix4u: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66252.