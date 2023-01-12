The cast of “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” performs a parody of “Fiddler on the Roof.” From left are Julie Bellini, Maddie Welch, Solange Elkallalssi, Jerry Kates, Ali Coletta, Mark Prokes, Dan Goldstone, and Jim Braunstein. The show runs Jan. 19-29 at the Mass Arts Center in Mansfield. (Photo by Stephen Ide)