MANSFIELD — The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., will present “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits,” a musical revue written by Gerard Alessandrini and directed by Marianne Phinney, Jan. 19-29.
The show features parodies of famous Broadway hit musicals such as “Frozen,” “Wicked,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Chicago,” “Annie,” “Mamma Mia,” “Book of Mormon,” and “Les Miserables,” and sends up stars including Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Rita Moreno, Ben Platt, Liza Minelli, and Ethel Merman.
The cast includes local performers Julie Bellini, Jim Braunstein, Ali Coletta, Solange Elkallassi, Dan Goldstone, Jerry Kates, Mark Prokes, and Maddie Welch. Music direction will be by Dan Moore and choreography by Vincent Ratsavong.
The shows are at at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $36 general, $33 for seniors, and $28 for students, and are on sale at https://tinyurl.com/mac22forbidden or directly at ShowTix4u at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67786.