MANSFIELD — The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., will present “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” from Nov. 4-20.
The MAC production of the Stephen Sondheim musical is directed by Adam Joy and Eli Bigelow and features an ensemble of 29 performers.
The musical tells the story of Sweeney Todd, aka Benjamin Barker, who returns to London in the hopes of reuniting with his wife and child only to learn that his wife is dead and his child is under the control of the very man responsible for his wife’s death.
When he meets with a worn down and financially strapped pie-maker, Nellie Lovett, they join forces to satisfy Sweeney’s appetite for revenge and Mrs. Lovett’s desire for love and worldly comfort.
MAC says its production puts its own spin on the classic tale, begging the question, “Who or what is it that draws us to act?”
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mac22sweeneytodd or get tickets directly at ShowTix4u: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60028.