MANSFIELD — The Mass Arts Center will host its annual Virtual Gala and live auction on Friday, March 25.
All proceeds will benefit the educational programs, concerts and the 2022 theater season at MAC. The gala can be logged into from anywhere and viewers can register to bid on auction items including gift baskets, sporting memorabilia, experiences, original artwork and more.
Three items of note include a “Music Legends” lithograph featuring Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, and Peter Townshend that is autographed by each of the legends. The piece is one only 20 in the world and comes with a certificate.
Also, there is an autographed photo print of NBA legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James that is one of only 10 in the world and also comes a certificate.
To participate in the auction, log on to the gala webpage and register from March 18-25. For more information visit MassArtsCenter.org or call 508-339-2822.