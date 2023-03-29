The Massachusetts Cultural Council has award $1.85 million in grants to 740 recipients throughout the state, including 10 in the Attleboro area.
The grants are each worth $2,500.
Attleboro organizations receiving the grants are the Attleboro Arts Museum, City of Attleboro, Illuminate Creative and Theatrical Arts Co. and the Jewelry Steampunk Festival.
In North Attleboro The Community Center of North Attleboro, North Attleboro Cultural Council and Unique Steps Dance Academy will receive grants.
In Mansfield, the Doll E. Daze Project was awarded a grant. In Seekonk, Osamequin Farm was. And the Wrentham Cultural Council also got one.