A handful of area cultural projects and programs are receiving state grants from the Mass Cultural Council.
Grants totaling $431,000 have been awarded to 176 cultural organizations statewide to support public programming in the arts, humanities, or sciences.
Locally they include $6,700 to Triboro Youth Theater in Attleboro; $5,000 to the SMARTS collaborative in Attleboro; $7,400 to the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild in Mansfield; and $2,500 to Off-Kendrik in Norton for an original Bengali Play.
This year's other supported projects range from a mobile art outreach program on Cape Cod to a sonic performance examining the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Northampton.