ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux is looking for volunteers to fill vacancies on a number of city boards.
He said women and minorities are encouraged to apply.
Seats are open on the following panels:
• Board of Park Commissioners
• Council on Human Rights
• Council on Substance Abuse Prevention
• Cultural Council
• Disability Commission
• Planning Board
• Youth Commission -- must be 17 or younger
Those who are interested can visit https://www.cityofattleboro.us/344/Boards-Commissions for more information about the panels.
If interested in any of the positions send a cover letter to paulheroux@cityofattleboro.us
