FOXBORO — This year’s recipients of the Michael G. McGinty Memorial Scholarship for Foxboro High School graduates are Josh Bertumen and Isabel Hallal.
The scholarships are given for community service in memory of McGinty, a Foxboro resident who lost his life in the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Bertumen will enter Bentley University Honors Program this fall, majoring in economics-finance with a minor in either management or accounting. He hopes to become a “prominent leader in business and in the field of philanthropy.”
“Receiving a McGinty Scholarship is truly an honor. I have the utmost appreciation and gratitude for both his actions as well as for those who have inspired me to think beyond myself and towards provision for the better good,” Bertumen said. “Giving back and lending a helping hand has always been and will continue to be a part of who I am, as there will be influential instances down the road that may strengthen my own devotion, and perhaps, even the devotion of somebody else too.”
Hallal will enter Worcester Polytechnic Institute as an engineering major and hopes “to create something that will impact and improve our society” and “leave a lasting imprint on my community, my country, and the world.”
Hallal credits the dedication of McGinty, who served his country and community, as an inspiration to others.
She has been a community volunteer since second grade.
Active with the Girl Scouts, Relay for Life, and Foxboro Warriors, Hallal notes that helping others raises awareness that life is not easy for everyone and that it keeps people humble. She plans to explore service opportunities in college because “it brings me great joy to see how it positively impacts others.”
Volunteering “has taught me to see things from other people’s perspectives” and “be more appreciative of my family, friends, and neighbors,” Hallal said.
McGinty, who left wife Cindy and sons Daniel and David, was a Naval Academy graduate, served in the Navy, was employed by Marsh McLennan, and also was active at Bethany Congregational Church.
Since 2003, Family Fun Day has provided opportunity for families to enjoy themselves on the Foxboro Common while raising money for the scholarships.
A scholarship committee has awarded over $100,000 to local high school students who embody McGinty’s sense of dedication to community and service.
The McGinty Scholarship Committee will not be hosting Family Fun Day in September because of the virus crisis.
