NORTH ATTLEBORO — Children can see the North Attleboro community resource dog Axel and that other celebrity, Santa Claus, from 4 to 7 p.m., Dec. 3, at Millers Family Farm at 500 Allen Ave. in North Attleboro.
The Friends of the North Attleboro Dog Park invite families for wagon rides, campfires, hot chocolate and other fun attractions. Bring your own marshmallows and roasting sticks.
Photos with Santa are $20. To register for a time slot go to adventuresofaxel.com
The event is sponsored by the North Attleboro Patrol Officers Association and the Law Office of Weiner, Jackson & Simmons. All proceeds go to the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro.