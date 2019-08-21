CUMBERLAND — Sister Rayleen Giannotti has been named the next principal of Mercymount Country Day School.
Rayleen has served as vice president and director of Mission Integration at Trinity Health in Chicago and Philadelphia since 2016. Before working in the healthcare industry, she was a Novice Minister for more than six years with the Sisters of Mercy in Laredo, Texas and St. Louis, Missouri.She also taught middle school religion at Mercymount from 2002 to 2008.
Rayleen earned her B.A. in Politics from Salve Regina University in Newport, a M.Ed. Religious Education from Boston College in Chestnut Hill, and completed additional graduate coursework in educational leadership at Creighton University.
