FOXBORO -- Road construction crews are scheduled to start milling several local streets Thursday, weather permitting.
Contractor P.J. Keating Co. will mill Pratt Street, Community Way, Legdeville Avenue, Heritage Drive, Alger Road, Meadowview Road and Everett Lane, according to the public works department.
The company is tentatively scheduled to pave the streets on Sept. 7.
The highway department has already completed preparation work, such as repairing catch basis and manholes.
The DPW is advising residents that in order to do the work, the contractor needs all motor vehicles or anything else on the street that may impede milling operations to be removed.
