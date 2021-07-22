MANSFIELD — Groundbreaking ceremonies for the Mass Music & Arts Society were held July 19, signaling the beginning of a major renovation project.
The ceremony held at the MMAS Arts Center at 888 South Main St. included remarks by board President Brian Johnson, Executive Director Ken Butler, Director of Development Abigail B. Young, Construction Committee Chair Scott Ployer, and Artistic Director Dori Bryan-Ployer. Several independent financial donors, sponsors, and board members were also in attendance.
MMAS purchased the property, located along the Mansfield Reservoir across from the Xfinity Center, in 2018 with the strategic plan to grow and expand.
Tom Quin, board member and head of the MMAS Finance Committee, credited the financial commitment and partnership with BlueStone Bank as the key contributor in helping the organization make its vision for the property a reality.
MMAS has also relied on a multi-year capital campaign to fund the project. DesignLAB architects and Bald Hill Builders are managing it.
The main component of the renovation is the new 100-seat theater that will allow for larger productions to be mounted while maintaining an intimate theater ambiance, MMAS said.
The project also includes additional restroom facilities, a new exterior stair with handicap accessible ramp, offices, prop and costume storage, and studio space for the MMAS Academy, the educational arm of the organization.
Bryan-Ployer quoted American stage director William Ball in her remarks: “If you’re having a hard time recognizing the value of something, imagine its absence.”
“For me, COVID has given us a long stare of what life would be like without the arts,” she said. “That we are here today, doing this, speaks to the resilience, the passion, and the determination of Ken Butler, and his insistence not to give up.”
Young also thanked the many MMAS donors and sponsors. “We’re simply here because of all of you,” she said. “I hope you feel the magic of the impact you’re making – a lasting impact – for generations and leaving a legacy to establish the arts here in Mansfield and in Massachusetts, enriching lives of all ages for years and years to come.”
Construction is expected to be completed this October or November. Outdoor events will continue throughout the summer in a newly erected performance tent. An off-cycle theatrical season in the renovated theater is being planned for January through November of 2022.
