The deadline is Monday to apply to area cultural councils for grant money to fund cultural and arts activities for the 2022-23 season.
The application form for activities and events through December 2023 can be found at www.massculturalcouncil.org.
The grant money is distributed from the Massachusetts Cultural Council to local councils, which then review applications and award grants.
In Attleboro, the city’s cultural council is awaiting applications for $37,900, up from $32,200 received the previous year.
Individuals, schools, and organizations can apply to fund programs such as concerts, performances, lectures, workshops, art experiences and community celebration/festivals.
The cultural council strives to promote a diverse cross-section of activities.
The grant funds "support programs that promote and maintain the vitality of local cultural resources, and ensures that these resources are shared within the diverse Attleboro community," the cultural council says.
Applicants can be in the arts, humanities or interpretive science organizations; individuals including artists, science educators, historians, musicians, writers or other humanists, parents, and community members; and community organizations including schools, social service organizations, civic groups, neighborhood centers, and youth/senior/family associations.
The cultural council gathers input from the community yearly and develops funding priorities based on this feedback.
This year, the Attleboro Cultural Council will give priority to projects that serve families; focus on community gatherings, building community, and/or active community participation; are free or very low cost to participants; and include active participation for individuals.
Learn more at www.attleboroculturalcouncil.org or www.facebook.com/Attleboroculturalcouncil.
In North Attleboro, the town’s cultural council is also looking for funding applications for community programs.
The council has $19,100 to hand out.
The council helps fund a variety of events and activities, including the popular Concerts on the Common summer series, through the state grants and donations.
"We support a broad variety of art forms, the ongoing work of individual artists, environmental education projects, collaborative proposals that bring together artists and other types of organizations, local cultural groups and projects that serve specific populations -- youth, elders, low-income, disabled," the cultural council says.
Preference will be given to creative and innovative projects that “contribute to the cultural vitality” of North Attleboro, the council says.
In Norton, its cultural council is also accepting proposals for programs and projects in the arts, humanities and social sciences.
For more information, also email nortonmacc@gmail.com.
Over in Mansfield, its cultural council wants submissions for the latest grant cycle with an emphasis on community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs.
Its grants support a variety of artistic projects and activities in and around Mansfield including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies or performances in schools, workshops and lectures, cultural council Chair Eileen Cusack said.
This year, the council distributed about $17,000 in grants for projects including the SMARTS Middle School Art Exhibit, a high school technology in theater program, African dance as well as programs for seniors at the Council on Aging and for all ages at the Mansfield Public Library. Also, many individual artists, historians and craftspeople were partially funded.
For local guidelines, contact Cusack at 508-261-8828 or by email at culturalcouncil@mansfieldma.org.
In Foxboro, examples of projects that might be supported by a grant include exhibits, festivals, short-term artist residencies, workshops, lectures and performances.
The council expects to provide over $8,500 in grants this year to these types of programs from organizations, schools and individuals.
More information about the cultural council can be found at foxboroughma.gov.
Information for Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth can be found on town websites and at www.massculturalcouncil.org.
Applications must be received or postmarked by Monday.