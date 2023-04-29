NORTH TV’S COMMUNITY CHANNEL –Comcast channel 15 & Verizon channel 24 in North Attleboro, Comcast channel 11 in Plainville & Community.northtv.net – April 30 through May 6
Accordion Cool with Coach Dave: Going Back to 1918 on 4-30 at 10:30 p.m.; 5-1 at 1:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.; 5-2 at 1 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.; 5-3 at 12:30 a.m., 3:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. and 5-4 at 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 9 p.m.
An Unlikely Story: #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Alexandra Braken from 4-4 on 5-5 at 1 a.m. & 11 a.m. and 5-6 at 4 a.m., 8 a.m. & 4:30 p.m.
An Unlikely Story: Novelist Julie Gerstenblatt from 3-29 on 4-30 at 9 p.m.; 5-1 at 12 a.m. & 4 p.m.; 5-2 at 6 a.m., 10 a.m. & 5 p.m.; 5-3 at 2 a.m., 2 p.m. & 10 p.m. and 5-4 at 8 a.m. & 5 p.m.
Baseball: Franklin at North from 4-25 on 5-1 at 3 a.m., 5-2 at 4 a.m.
Baseball: King Philip at Bishop Feehan from 4-18 on 4-30 at 6:30 p.m. and 5-4 at 2:30 p.m.
Boys’ Lacrosse: Bishop Feehan at North from 4-30 at 8 a.m.
Chamber of Commerce Update: BioLife Plasma Services on 4-30 at 8:15 p.m.; 5-1 at 9:46 a.m., 1:16 p.m. & 11:46 p.m.; 5-2 at 11:16 a.m., 2:46 p.m. & 6:16 p.m.; 5-3 at 1:46 a.m., 4:46 a.m., 8:16 a.m., 10:46 a.m., 3:16 p.m. & 9:46 p.m. and 5-4 at 3:46 a.m., 6:16 a.m., 1:46 p.m., 6:46 p.m. & 11:16 p.m.
Chamber of Commerce Update: South Attleboro MBTA Station on 5-1 at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.; 5-2 at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.; 5-3 at 1:30 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. and 5-4 at 3:30 a.m., 6 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 11 p.m.
Girls’ Lacrosse: Concord-Carlisle at Feehan from 4-14 on 4-30 at 12 a.m.
Girls’ Lacrosse: Dartmouth at North from 4-28 on 5-2 at 4 p.m., 5-3 at 6 a.m. & 11:30 a.m., 5-4 at 7 p.m. and 5-5 at 2 p.m.
Girls’ Lacrosse: Sharon at North LIVE on 5-5 at 5:30 p.m.
Inside Look: On Location at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum on 4-30 at 10 p.m.; 5-1 at 5 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 5 p.m.; 5-2 at 12 a.m., 7 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.; 5-3 at 3 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 5-4 at 4 a.m., 7 a.m., 9 a.m. & 10:30 p.m.
Inside Look: Our Open Umbrella on 4-30 at 5 p.m.; 5-1 at 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. & 11 p.m.; 5-2 at 1:30 a.m., 2 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.; 5-3 at 12 a.m., 4 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.; 5-4 at 2 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. & 9:30 p.m.; 5-5 at 4 a.m., 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. and 5-6 at 2 a.m., 6 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Live & Learn with Jay Elias: Ever Wonder? on 5-1 at 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 5-2 at 12:30 a.m., 3:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 3 p.m. & 11 p.m.; 5-3 at 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 9 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.; 5-4 at 3 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.; 5-5 at 12:30 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. & 9 p.m. and 5-6 at 1 a.m., 5 a.m. & 4 p.m.
North TV News on 4-30 at 2 a.m., 7 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. & 11 p.m.; 5-1 at 2 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m. & 10 p.m.; 5-2 at 2:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.; 5-25 at 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. and 5-6 at 2:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.
North TV’s Delicious & Nutritious: Fried Rice on 5-1 at 7:03 a.m., 5-3 at 6:30 p.m.; 5-4 at 1:33 a.m. & 1:03 p.m.; 5-5 at 2:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 8 p.m. and 5-6 at 5:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Penny Dreadful’s Shilling Shockers: “Moon of the Wolf” on 5-1 at 5:30 a.m., 5-3 at 5 p.m. and 5-4 at 12 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
Religious Programming on 4-30 at 3 a.m. & 10 a.m.
Softball: Braintree at Feehan LIVE on 5-4 at 3:30 p.m. and replayed on 5-6 at 12 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Softball: King Philip at North from 4-27 on 4-30 at 3 p.m., 5-1 at 10 a.m. & 8 p.m. and 5-3 at 7:30 p.m.
The Town Manager’s Report with Michael Borg: April/May Edition on 4-30 at 1:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.; 5-1 at 1 a.m., 9 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.; 5-2 at 2 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 5-3 at 1 a.m., 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.; 5-4 at 2:30 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.; 5-5 at 2 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. and 5-6 at 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m. & 9 p.m.
Up for Discussion: Spring Sports Edition on 5-5 at 12 a.m., 3 a.m., 5 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. and 5-6 at 3:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.
NORTH TV’S EDUCATION CHANNEL – Comcast channel 9 & Verizon channel 22 in North Attleboro & education.northtv.net – April 30 to May 6:
Bishop Feehan’s Station of the Cross Presentation from 4-6 on 4-30 at 2:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 3:45 p.m. & 10:15 p.m.; 5-1 at 4:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. & 5:45 p.m.; 5-2 at 12:15 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m. & 7:45 p.m.; 5-3 at 2:15 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 3:15 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.; 5-4 at 4:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 5:15 p.m. & 11:45 p.m.; 5-5 at 6:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. & 7:15 p.m. and 5-6 at 1:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m. & 9:15 p.m.
Education Chanel Flashback: Allen Avenue School’s 2013 Talent Show from 3-15-13 on 4-30 at 4:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. & 5:45 p.m.; 5-1 at 12:15 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m. & 7:45 p.m.; 5-2 at 2:15 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 3:15 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.; 5-3 at 4:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 5:15 p.m. & 11:45 p.m.; 5-4 at 6:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. & 7:15 p.m.; 5-5 at 1:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m. & 9:15 p.m. and 5-6 at 3:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 4:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.
Martin School’s Colonial Day from 3-31 on 4-30 at 2 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 3 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.; 5-1 at 4 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.; 5-2 at 6 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.; 5-3 at 1:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.; 5-4 at 3:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m. & 11 p.m.; 5-5 at 5:30 a.m., 12 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. and 5-6 at 1 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
North Attleboro School Committee Meeting LIVE on 5-1 at 6 p.m.
North Attleboro School Curriculum Policy Subcommittee Meeting from 3-30 on 4-30 at 1:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.; 5-1 at 3:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 4:15 p.m. & 10:45 p.m.; 5-2 at 5:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m. & 6:15 p.m.; 5-3 at 12:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.; 5-4 at 2:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 3:45 p.m. & 10:15 p.m.; 5-5 at 4:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. & 5:45 p.m. and 5-6 at 12:15 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m. & 7:45 p.m.
Tri-County School Committee Meeting from 4-12 on 4-30 at 3:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m. & 11 p.m.; 5-1 at 5:30 a.m., 12 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.; 5-2 at 1 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.; 5-3 at 3 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 4 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.; 5-4 at 5 a.m., 11:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.; 5-5 at 12:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 8 p.m. and 5-6 at 2:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 3:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
NORTH TV’S GOVERNMENT CHANNEL: Comcast channel 98 & Verizon channel 23 in North Attleboro & government.northtv.net. Through May 6.
Check northtv.net for the times the following meetings will be replayed: rules subcommittee from 4-24, town council from 4-24, conservation commission from 4-25, board of public works from 4-26, finance subcommittee from 4-26, board of assessors from 4-27 and council on aging from 4-28.
The following meeting will be LIVE: finance subcommittee on 5-2.
Check northtv.net for times the following program will be cablecast throughout the week: Inside Look: Our Open Umbrella and The Town Manager’s Report with Michael Borg: April/May Edition
NORTH TV’S PLAINVILLE CHANNEL: Comcast channel 8 & plainville.northtv.net. Live this week:
The following events will be cablecast and streamed live: Oliver Ames at King Philip in girls’ lacrosse on 5-1 at 3:45 p.m., Canton at King Philip in softball on 5-2 at 3:45 p.m., planning board meeting on 5-2 at 6 p.m., master plan committee meeting on 5-3 at 6 p.m. and Braintree at Feehan in softball on 5-4 at 3:30 p.m.