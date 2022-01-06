MANSFIELD — The Morini Gallery at the Mass Music and Arts Society will present “Art for Hope,” its first in-person exhibition for 2022, from Jan. 15 to March 20 at the new MMAS Arts Center, 888 South Main St.
A portion of all artwork sold from the exhibit will go to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which provides financial support to New England cancer patients and their families.
An artist gallery reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. You can meet the artists and hear a brief presentation on the artwork from juror Tatiana Flis. Masks will be required.
Artists include Carly Blais, Jim Borrebach, Pamela Chiasson, Jennifer De Lannee, Mark Del Franco, Devin DiChiara, Gail Eckberg, Carol Frieswick, Charles Lanphere, Margo Lemieux, Robin MacDonald-Foley, marypaz, Donna Mazzone, Margaret Munson, Karole Nicholson, Claire Norris, Donna Parker, Julia Purdy, Tatiana Roulin, Kenneth Salome, Marjorie Sardella, Rebecca Skinner, Judith Stein, and Beverly Tinklenberg.
More info: mmas.org.
