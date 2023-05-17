Jon’s Ride, a motorcycle event to raise money for autism, was held May 7 and brought in $10,500 for The Arc of Bristol County.
All told, 251 motorcycles made their way from Sheldon’s Harley Davidson in Auburn to The Valley Pub in Whitinsville.
The route took them through southeastern Connecticut into Rhode Island and back into Massachusetts.
Entrants paid $20 each to take the 90-minute ride. The fee included riders, passengers and guests at the pub.
There were two “very nice” corporate donations as well, according to Chuck Procopio, the father of race organizer Nick Procopio.
The event also had a raffle with 60 prizes to raise additional cash.
Chuck and his wife Donna live in Norton with their son Jon Procopio, who has autism.
Nick Procopio lives in Auburn.
Last year was the first for the event and it raised $6,000 for the group Autism Speaks; 230 motorcycles took part in it.
Next year’s event is tentatively planned for May 5.