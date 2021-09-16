ATTLEBORO -- The Southeastern MA Paws of Comfort Lions is holding its annual mum sale.
Available colors: Red, yellow, purple and orange for $10, and all proceeds go to local Lions charities.
Pickup date is from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, at 32 Pratt Lane, North Attleboro.
Place your order by contacting Debby at 508-889-2185 or Monique at 508-431-0282.
