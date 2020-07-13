NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The fire department will be resuming smoke and carbon monoxide detector inspections on Monday.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the department's business office to close and postponed the inspections program.
"All of these actions were necessary to ensure that our staff and the public we interact with remained healthy," the department announced on the town's website.
The department asked for patience as it has more than 70 inspections to complete. Residents who had an inspection that was deferred are asked to log into the online permitting site, Viewpoint at www.nattleboro.com/fire and review their requests.
Inspections are being scheduled for the week of July 14 and should be completed by July 17, the department said. Someone must be at home at the designated time for the inspection.
Anyone with a conflict should call the executive assistant to the fire chief at 508-699-0140 ext. 5603 to reschedule. Questions or concerns can be directed to the Fire Prevention captain at 508-699-0140 ext. 5617.
