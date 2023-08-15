SEEKONK — Naloxone doses are available at no cost to town residents at the public safety building off Route 44 while supplies last.
The lifesaving medication, also known as Narcan, reverses the effects of opioid overdoses, is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Interested Seekonk residents can contact EMS@seekonkfd.com or stop at the public safety building and a staff member will help.
All interactions are confidential and no personal information is required. The medication is available through a program in conjunction with SSTAR, a healthcare and addiction treatment center in Fall River.
Opioid addiction has claimed more than 2,000 lives each year for the past seven years and 29 lives of town residents since 2015, according to the state Department of Public Health.