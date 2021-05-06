MANSFIELD -- For the fifth year in a row, Mansfield Electric has received national recognition for achieving exceptional reliability.
The recognition, for the year 2020, comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
The association helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service.
Once a year, the association compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
“Public power utilities have proven their commitment to serving their community by continuing to lead the nation in reliability,” said Alex Hofmann, the group’s vice president of technical and operations services.
Nationally, he said, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do.
Joe Sollecito, general manager at Mansfield Electric, said the department is proud to receive the recognition again.
“It is a testament to the hard work of all our entire staff day in and day out to keep the lights on and work tirelessly to restore power when storms do hit,” Sollecito said.
This achievement could not be done without the support of the select board, who serve as the department’s board of commissioners.
The board has been “very supportive of us to ensure that we invest back into the electrical system so that we can keep Mansfield powered,” Sollecito said.
