Libraries helping job seekers
More than 60 public libraries in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including local ones, are collaborating to present a virtual 50+ Job Seeker Networking Group. The group will be facilitated by Deborah Hope, an executive career coach. Meetings will take place on Zoom from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of every month and from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays. Each meeting will feature a new topic. For a list of topics and to register for the Zoom link, go to plainvillepubliclibrary.org/fiftyplusjobseeker.html, or visit your local library’s website to see if they are also participating in this program. The program will run through December.
Pint for a Pint blood drive
There are still appointments available for the Attleboro Norton YMCA blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Sweet Community House, 44 Peck St., Attleboro. The drive is part of the Rhode Island Blood Center’s Pint for a Pint program running through Sept. 10. Donors 21 and older will receive a voucher for a free beverage from a participating brewery or pub. Make an appointment at ribc.org/drives using the code 5011. Walk-ins are welcome as availability permits. Donors are encouraged to eat and hydrate before their appointment and should bring identification.
Movie night at Capron Park this Friday night
Attleboro’s annual Motion Picture in the Park event, sponsored by Sturdy Memorial Hospital, is set for 8:15 p.m. Friday at Capron Park after being postponed from last week due to weather. The movie will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets — and bananas, according to the city’s official Instagram.
Hydrant art in Franklin
Franklin’s Department of Public Works is holding its second annual Fire Hydrant Painting event. Submit a design proposal by Friday to be considered. Selected applicants will be informed on Aug. 25 and can begin painting their assigned fire hydrants at that time. For complete contest rules and the contest application, visit t.co/F2EHshXyaM.