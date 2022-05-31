SEEKONK -- A Fairhaven school administrator has been appointed the new assistant principal of the Aiken Elementary School.
Marybeth Callanan, a resident of Seekonk who is now the assistant principal of the Wood Elementary School in Fairhaven, will start at Aiken in July 1, Superintendent Dr. Rich Drolet and Principal David Graf said.
“Marybeth's passion for supporting students, families and educators was strongly conveyed in her interview. I have no doubt that she will fully support the Aitken school community in her new role,” Graf said in a statement.
Prior to serving as assistant principal in Fairhaven, she was a school adjustment counselor of the New Bedford Public Schools and assistant principal with the Claremont School District in Claremont, N.H.
Callanan’s experience includes serving as a district McKeinney Vento and DCF Coordinator, helping to support students as they transition through housing situations.
In addition, she was heavily involved in her school’s K-2 WIN (What I Need) intervention initiative, designed to provide academic support to all students within the school day.
In her current role as assistant principal, she has worked on various committees, including the school’s leadership team, school council, elementary administrative team, safety team and the district administrative team.
Callanan earned two degrees from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She first earned her bachelor’s degree in child and adolescent psychology in 2007 and later her master’s degree in 2012.
She was one of eight applicants who applied for the position to replace Heidi Brooks, who had been serving as interim assistant principal since January.
A search committee, including Graf and Aitken Elementary School staff, interviewed Callanan and several other candidates. Following the initial interviews with the search committee, Callanan was recommended to Drolet as one of two finalists for the position.