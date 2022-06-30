NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Connecticut music teacher has been named the new band director at North Attleboro High School.
Patrick Marum was chosen following the appointment last spring of longtime North Attleboro High School music teacher and band director Thomas Rizzo as assistant principal of the high school.
Marum spent the last two years teaching instrumental and general music at the Interdistrict School for Arts and Communication in New London, Conn., high school Principal Peter Haviland said Thursday.
Marum received his undergraduate degree in music education and trumpet performance from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
While a student, he participated in ensembles such as chapel jazz, trumpet ensemble, chamber groups, symphony band, wind ensemble and the University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band.
His experience in these various ensembles helped to form his holistic approach to teaching music, Haviland said.
Marum served as a drum major for the UMMB and was a member of the George N. Parks Drum Major Academy IMPACT team. He also brought back and taught the Mace Techniques class at UMass after a hiatus of several years.
In addition to teaching music, Marum coached baseball at Norwich Free Academy for the past two seasons.
Marum’s appointment is effective Friday, July 1.
“Patrick will undoubtedly have a positive impact on NAHS’ music program and its students as a result of his years of experience and passion for music and education,” Haviland said.