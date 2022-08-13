GreekDance.2018

Dancers at the Greek Festival in Pawtucket.

PAWTUCKET — The 95th Annual Greek Festival is taking place next weekend at Assumption Greek Church, 97 Walcott St.

Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Held indoors and out, the festival offers traditional Greek food, drinks, music, dance, baking demonstrations and art/jewelry/gift vendors.

Free admission and free parking with shuttle service across from Pawtucket City Hall.

Wrentham church changes service times

WRENTHAM — Trinity Episcopal Church at 47 East St. is holding its weekly services at 4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 10 instead of the regular 10 a.m. Sunday services.

For more information, visit trinitywrentham.org.

Cumberland church accepting clothing donations

CUMBERLAND — Area residents can bring used clothing to Four Corners Community Chapel at 200 Angell Road around the clock.

The chapel has partnered with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a drop-off shed in the back corner of the church parking lot.

St. Pauly Textile partners with a network of businesses and organizations to distribute donated items in the U.S. and worldwide.

Four Corners also receives funding for donated clothing for community needs.

Accepted items: clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases, and stuffed animals. Place in tied plastic bags.