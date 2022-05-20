NORTON — The new Fred M. Roddy Children’s Pavilion at Camp Finberg will be dedicated at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Construction of the pavilion was made possible by gifts from the Fred M. Roddy Foundation and Larson Tool & Stamping.
The foundation’s Elizabeth McIntyre will be present to dedicate the building with a brief ceremony.
The 5,000-square-foot indoor pavilion will provide new program space to house the camp’s nature, STEAM, and class activities as well as the Y’s summer academic support programs.
It will also provide ample indoor space in the event of inclement weather.
Situated on 80 acres of woodlands and fields, the Attleboro Norton YMCA’s Camp Finberg will serve more than 450 children each day this coming summer.