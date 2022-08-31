MANSFIELD -- The town is looking for residents interested in joining the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
The advisory committee will work with a town consultant to review existing policies and procedures related to diversity, equity and inclusion and identify areas for improvement based on local, state and national research and experts on best practices, town officials said.
The committee, formed in June by the select board, will offer opportunities for community engagement and input through interviews, public listening sessions, surveys and social media.
It will be comprised of five employees of the town, five at-large residents and will also include three high school student representatives.
The makeup is intended to ensure the committee has a diverse group of Mansfield residents representative of the town's population.
Visit www.mansfieldma.com, or email Carrie Champagne at cchampagne@mansfieldma.com for more information.