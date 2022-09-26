NORTH ATTLEBOR0 -- The fire department’s new pumper truck is now in service.
The E-One Pumper, designated Engine 5, went into service on Saturday, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The $665,000 fire truck has new equipment, including battery-powered extrication equipment, low-pressure hoses and nozzles allowing firefighters to spray 1,500 gallons of water a minute.
The truck also has hydraulic lifting struts to stabilize vehicles involved in accidents and a variety of other tools, Coleman said.
“We would like to thank the town of North Attleboro, town manager and the town council for their support of our fire department,” Coleman said in a statement.
The department received the truck in July but it is now being used after firefighters underwent training. The truck replaces the aging Engine 1.