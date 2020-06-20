FALL RIVER — Steven A. Booth, who has roots in Attleboro and Seekonk, has been ordained a priest.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, leader of the Fall River Diocese, ordained Booth during a special Mass last month at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River.
Booth, 27, a Dartmouth native and graduate of Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton, had been serving at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Seekonk for the past year as he completed his seminary formation.
As a seminarian, he served summer assignments at St. John the Evangelist and St. Vincent de Paul parishes in Attleboro, St. Pius X Parish, South Yarmouth, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Hyannis. Booth has prepared for the priesthood at Our Lady of Providence Seminary in Providence, during which time he attended Rhode Island College and Providence College, and also at St. John’s Seminary, Brighton, where he earned a degree in theology.
He was ordained a transitional deacon in May 2019 in his home parish church of St. Francis Xavier in Acushnet.
He has been co-sponsored in the seminary by the Archdiocese for Military Services, USA. Following his ordination, Booth will serve in ministry in the Fall River Diocese for three years and then enter into a period of service as a military chaplain.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ordination Mass was not open to the public, but was livestreamed on the diocesan Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fallriverdiocese.org. Describing his upcoming ordination as a “blessing” in an interview with the diocesan paper, The Anchor, Booth shared that he is “looking forward to my time as a priest and in my own small way, I am looking forward to the work of bringing in God’s harvest.”
When asked about being ordained at a time of so many challenges, he responded, “I think our actions done for the love of God are even more powerful during difficult times.”
