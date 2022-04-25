REHOBOTH — The town has new public health and part-time nurses who are surveying residents to learn their needs, and a new bereavement program is scheduled to start this week based on survey responses.
The survey is to let public health nurse Geraldine “Geri” Hamel and part-time nurse Stephanie Reis know what services residents would like to see.
Hamel has been in the nursing profession for 34 years and has cared for individuals and families from birth to death.
“My experience in the hospital setting includes medical surgical and intensive care nursing, pediatric nursing and labor and delivery nursing,” she said.
Hamel worked as a staff nurse at Rhode Island Hospital from 1987 to 1991 and Sturdy Memorial Hospital from 1998 to 2007, obtaining a master’s degree in nursing from the UMass-Dartmouth in 2010.
After finishing graduate work in community health, Hamel began teaching as an associate professor of nursing at Bristol Community College. After about 10 years, she began working with graduated nurses as a clinical educator for a skilled nursing facility in Plymouth.
Hamel also worked as a community VNA nurse in Attleboro, and was director of nursing at Next Step Health Care/Attleboro Health Care from June 2020 to March 2021.
Residents likely ran into Hamel the past year at Anawan Pharmacy’s COVID vaccination clinics, where she most recently worked.
Reis’s expertise is in medical surgical nursing, VNA and home care nursing and in community health nursing.
“Our goal is to provide comprehensive and expert nursing to the Rehoboth community. As the pandemic guidelines permit, we will re-start wellness clinics at the senior center at the Francis Farms location,” the nurses said. “And over the next few months we will expand our care to young adults, young families and to adult and older adult populations.
“As this new full-time role unfolds and grows, our goal is to assess what our community needs and wants, and develop programs to provide expert knowledge in these areas,” the nurses added.
One of those programs is scheduled for Wednesday.
Survey results indicated a significant desire for a bereavement support group.
“COVID has presented so much loss in our community, resulting in bereavement’s presentation in many different forms,” Hamel said.
The new support group will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the public health nurse’s office — the White Farmhouse on the Francis Farm campus.
While the steps and process of grief will be discussed as it relates to the loss of a loved one, “feel free to come to the group for support with the many other losses COVID has brought to bear on each of us,” Hamel said.
Register at 508-252-6502, Ext. 3127.
The nurses advise residents to keep an eye out for other programs this spring and summer that interest them.
For more information and the survey, visit www.rehobothma.gov under News.