PLAINVILLE — Unlike many other area communities, trash and recycling collection will not be delayed next week due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Trash and recycling will be collected on the regular scheduled day, including Monday.
The Recycling and Compost Center will be open Saturday, July 3 and closed Monday, July 5.
Payments for participation in the municipal collection program beginning July 1 were due by June 24.
A $5 fee will be added to payments received after June 30.
Residents may pay online at epay.cityhallsystems.com. A link for online bill payments is also at www.plainville.ma.us.
Payments may also be mailed to Plainville Board of Health, Municipal Refuse Collection, P.O. Box 1717, Plainville, MA 02762. If town hall is closed, payments may be put in the collection box located at the back entrance door. Make checks payable to Town of Plainville. If not paying in person, the annual sticker, vehicle decal and receipt will be mailed to you.
