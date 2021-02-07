ATTLEBORO — Those who want to run for office in the city election can take out nomination papers starting Tuesday.
All offices including mayor, city council, school committee, city clerk, collector and treasurer are up for grabs.
The city election is scheduled for Nov. 2.
The city council has five at-large members and six ward councilors.
The school committee has three at-large members and six ward members.
Candidates have until Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. to submit their nomination papers to the election office for certification.
Ballot position will be determined by lottery on Aug. 20.
A preliminary election will be held on Sept. 21 if needed.
Preliminary elections are held when there are more than two candidates for one office.
The last day to register to vote in the preliminary is Sept. 1 and the last day to register to vote in the city election is Oct. 13.
The election office will be open until 8 p.m. on each of those days.
