WALPOLE -- Norfolk County Agricultural High School is holding an Agricultural Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the school campus, 400 Main St.
There will be pony and hay rides, a car show, concessions, vendors, demonstrations, games, face painting, touch-a-truck, tree climbing, a petting zoo and raffles.
The Future Farmers of America-sponsored expo is intended to show the community what Norfolk Aggie has to offer. It showcases students, animals, plants, equipment, and various vocational skills.
The Ag Expo also serves as an important fundraiser for the Norfolk Chapter FFA, with funds used to help support all Aggie students going to Big E fair, the national convention and other FFA events.