WALPOLE -- Norfolk County Agricultural High School is hosting an Agricultural Expo Saturday at the school.
The event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school campus at 400 Main St.
There will be pony and hay rides, a car show, concessions, vendors, demonstrations, games, face painting, touch-a-truck, tree climbing, a petting zoo and raffles.
The Future Farmers of America-sponsored, family fun expo exposes the community to what Norfolk Aggie has to offer. It showcases students, animals, plants, equipment, and various vocational skills.
The Ag Expo also serves as an important fundraiser for the Norfolk Chapter FFA, with funds used to help support all Aggie students going to Big E fair, the national convention and other FFA events.