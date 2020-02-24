Norfolk and Rehoboth are among 75 fire departments getting state grants for gear-cleaning machines that will reduce firefighters’ exposure to cancer-causing chemicals on the job.
The local towns are earmarked to receive about $6,449 each. The $420,000 in grants was announced last week.
“This grant program will help keep firefighters across the Commonwealth healthy by preventing repeated exposures to the dangerous chemicals they encounter every day,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in announcing the grants. “Firefighters take significant risks each and every time they put their gear on and respond to an emergency.”
It was not long ago that turnout gear was rarely washed because the cumulative effects of wearing soot-laden gear every day was not known, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey pointed out.
“We now know the importance of washing gear regularly, however the financial challenge of equipping fire stations with gear washers has delayed the implementation of these practices in many departments," he said.
The awards are in addition to $920,000 in grants delivered last year to 174 Massachusetts fire departments, including Attleboro and several other fire departments in the area.
The money paid for 75 washer-extractors and about 3,000 pairs of gloves and another 3,000 hoods. The governor's office has also filed a bond bill that would provide $25 million to continue funding similar grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.