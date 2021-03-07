DEDHAM — The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $700,000 state grant to help inmates suffering from opioid addiction.
The State Opioid Response grant from the Department of Public Health is intended to expand the sheriff’s office’s opioid treatment program.
The program helps offenders with opioid addiction by providing medication-assisted treatment, drug counseling and ongoing community support for treatment post-release.
The grant marks the second phase in the sheriff’s office’s opioid-treatment program which began last year. The first phase focused on developing and implementing the medication-assisted treatment program.
The second phase will focus on successful re-entry, and the office will take advantage of the unique space of the Dedham jail to develop a therapeutic community that provides a continuity of care to inmates from admission and continuing after their release, Sheriff Patrick McDermott said.
The NCSO has already begun working with several community partners who supported the grant application, including Boston Medical Center, the Gavin Foundation, Manet Community Health Center and Spectrum Health Systems.
