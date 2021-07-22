NORFOLK -- The town’s Democrats will hold a caucus -- in person and via Zoom -- July 31 to choose delegates and alternates to this year’s state party convention in Lowell Sept. 25.
To participate in person, registered Democrats should go the to NCTV Studio at 158 Main St. at 11 a.m. To take part via Zoom, register at http://BIT.LY/NDTC-caucus. Prospective participants can go to https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/ to check voter registration status, make changes, or register.
In-person participants should bring, and Zoom participants should email, documentation that they are enrolled as Democrats. Norfolk can elect four delegates and four alternates to the convention.
Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org by Aug, 6.
For more information, contact Herb Mores at 508-528-1650 or NDTC-Caucus@googlegroups.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.