NORFOLK -- The Norfolk Lions Club is again raising money for and in memory of veterans by selling American flags for Memorial Day.
The 12-by-18-inch flags will be placed on Town Hill, the town common, and the Field of Flags will be on display from May 21 to June 4.
Each year about 1,000 U.S. flags decorate Town Hill.
A formal ceremony and possible flyover will be held Saturday, May 28, to dedicate the field and remember the men and women who have served in the armed forces and made the ultimate sacrifice in service.
Residents of surrounding towns are also welcome to purchase the flags as a tribute to veterans.
They cost $10 each and may be dedicated to the memory of a veteran.
"The Lions ask the community of Norfolk and surrounding towns to rally around this commemorative in support of the men and women who have sacrificed so much, by buying a flag," Lions Club members said.
For purchases and donations, visit the Norfolk Lions website, www.norfolkmalions.org, where donors' names and dedications will be displayed.
Net proceeds will be donated to Fisher House Boston, a non-profit charity that provides a free home away from home for active duty members and veterans who are receiving treatment either at the VA Boston Healthcare System in West Roxbury or at a Boston hospital.
One can also send a check to Norfolk Lions Club/Fisher House, PO Box 608, Norfolk, MA 02056.