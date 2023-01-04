NORFOLK — Norfolk Public Library will remain mostly closed through next Wednesday because of a water problem, officials say.
The library was closed all of last week due to what library officials were then calling a “mechanical problem.”
Repairs had been scheduled for last Friday and Saturday but are taking longer.
The library will, however, return to normal hours for hold pick up as well as passport appointments beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, officials said on the library’s website.
Patrons should call the library circulation desk at 508-528-3380 and library staff will check on holds. Residents can pick up items via the door on the Walgreens side of the building.
“Holds can be placed for items on the shelf at NPL or things from other libraries, we are still receiving delivery,” the library said.
For passports, residents should use the hold pickup door and a passport agent will meet them.
A special New Year’s Day event and other programs had to be canceled because of the building problem.
“The meeting rooms were impacted by the water and will be unavailable until further notice while repairs are made,” officials said.
All due dates and hold pickup dates have been extended. The outside book return has remained open.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.