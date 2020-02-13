NORFOLK — The Norfolk Lions Club will be awarding four $1,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who are residents of the town.
The students may attend public or private schools or be home-schooled.
The scholarships will be awarded to candidates who have been actively involved in community service activities, as well as academic performance and other extracurricular activities.
Scholarship applications can be obtained by downloading the form from www.norfolkmalions.org. They also can be obtained from the guidance office at King Philip Regional High School.
Completed applications with supporting documents must be emailed to the Norfolk Lions Scholarship Selection Committee at norfolklionssc@gmail.com. Submission due date is April 1, 2020.
Any questions can be emailed to the scholarship committee at norfolklionssc@gmail.com.
