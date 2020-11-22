NORFOLK -- The Norfolk Lions Club is in full swing with its annual Christmas tree zale.
The sale takes place on the lot next to the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street in downtown Norfolk.
Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends.
The Lions will trim the bottom of your tree and secure it to vehicles, although pickup trucks are appreciated.
Also for sale are wreaths as well as tree bags and tree life preservative to promote needle retention.
The club accepts cash and checks payable to the Norfolk Lions.
The month-long event is one of the Lions Club’s most important fundraisers, and sales continue until all trees are gone.
Proceeds benefit the town and Lions charities.
Club president Kevin Roche said there will be a collection bin at the tree lot for "Coats 4 Kids." Coats in good condition for men, women and children will be given to families in need in the community.
The Lions also will be collecting non-perishable food donations for the Norfolk Food Pantry.
The Boy Scouts of Norfolk will be offering a tree pick-up service after the holidays. For $5 for seniors and $15 for all others, the Scouts will pick up your tree at your home and bring it to the transfer station for recycling.
