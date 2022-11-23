NORFOLK -- The Norfolk Lions are holding their annual tree sale fundraiser starting Friday and are also again collecting coats and food items.
The Coats 4 Kids winter outerwear drive through the end of January is collecting gently used or unwanted coats for infants, kids, men or women.
Drop-off locations are at the Lions Christmas Tree sale located next to Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street and at the Norfolk Grange at 23 Rockwood Road.
All coats will be cleaned by Anton’s Cleaners of Medfield. For more information, contact Cindy Ladue at 508-667-0002.
Tree selling hours are 3 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends.
Lions members can trim the bottom of trees and secure it to vehicles, but pickup trucks are appreciated. Cash and checks payable to the Norfolk Lions but no credit cards.
Also for sale are wreaths, tree bags and tree life preservative.
All proceeds go back into the community and to Lions charities.
“Monies that the Lions generate go to seed such research as blindness prevention, diabetes prevention and numerous other causes,” Lions club president Brian Hamlin said.
The Lions are also collecting non-perishable food donations for the Norfolk Food Pantry.
Again this year, Boy Scouts will be picking up trees for recycling after the holidays for $5 for seniors and $15 for others.